Marcella Maxine
Daniluk
Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Social distancing restrictions will be enforced.
A Christian Drive-In service (Social distance in your car and listen to the service on the radio) will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Michael Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reedurban Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.reed
funeralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.