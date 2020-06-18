Marcella Maxine Daniluk
Marcella Maxine

Daniluk

Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Social distancing restrictions will be enforced.

A Christian Drive-In service (Social distance in your car and listen to the service on the radio) will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church, 1145 Perry Dr. NW Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Michael Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reedurban Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.reed

funeralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Reedurban Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Sue and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. What a joy it was seeing you and all your family coming to church when you were small and then Sue, seeing you bring your five children as they became the third generation to attend. Know my prayers are with you all at this difficult time but she is at peace.
Mary Lou Bendroth
Friend
June 16, 2020
Bill, sorry to see of your moms passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.

Lynn Todaro
Friend
