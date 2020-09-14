Marcella T. Commonage 87, of Louisville, OH, passed away in her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born March 29, 1933, in Sebring, OH, to the late Philip and Mary (McGuire) Herron.Marcella was also preceded in death by her husband, Mark Common, in 2015; her son, Richard Common; two sisters, Phyllis and Wilma Herron; her brother, William Herron and her twin brother, James Herron. She is survived by three daughters: Mary Ann (Richard) Graham, Cheryl (Robert) Huprich, Lisa (John) Koontz; a son, Robert Common; her sister, Charlotte Adams; 18 grandchildren: Melissa, Tim, Lee, Bobby, Chad, Tara, Amy, Michael, Mark, Kellye, Amber, Tami, Matt, Brian, Jay, Jacob, Jill, Jennifer; and many great-grandchildren. Marcella's greatest joy came from family holiday gatherings. She loved playing cards and games with her kids and grandkids. Watching them put on plays, backyard races and just being surrounded by her family always brought smiles and joy until the end.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11a.m. Wednesday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. Marcella will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Alliance, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at:Stier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414