1/1
MARCELLA T. COMMON
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella T. Common

age 87, of Louisville, OH, passed away in her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born March 29, 1933, in Sebring, OH, to the late Philip and Mary (McGuire) Herron.

Marcella was also preceded in death by her husband, Mark Common, in 2015; her son, Richard Common; two sisters, Phyllis and Wilma Herron; her brother, William Herron and her twin brother, James Herron. She is survived by three daughters: Mary Ann (Richard) Graham, Cheryl (Robert) Huprich, Lisa (John) Koontz; a son, Robert Common; her sister, Charlotte Adams; 18 grandchildren: Melissa, Tim, Lee, Bobby, Chad, Tara, Amy, Michael, Mark, Kellye, Amber, Tami, Matt, Brian, Jay, Jacob, Jill, Jennifer; and many great-grandchildren. Marcella's greatest joy came from family holiday gatherings. She loved playing cards and games with her kids and grandkids. Watching them put on plays, backyard races and just being surrounded by her family always brought smiles and joy until the end.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11a.m. Wednesday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller as Celebrant. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. Marcella will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Alliance, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stierisraefuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved