MARCIA (GLASS) DANIEL


1941 - 2019
Marcia (Glass) Daniel

passed away October 19, 2019, in Liberty, NY, after a extended illness. She was born February 14, 1941, in East Freedom, Pennsylvania. She was a long time resident of Massillon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Daniel. She was the head cook at Massillon Middle school until her retirement.

She is survived by her children: Mary (Randy)

Borland, Lori (Chris) Collins, Joe (Nicole) Ewicka, David (Nicole) Webler and Patrick Daniel. She dearly loved her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2019
