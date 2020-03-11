|
|
Marcia J. Wright
aged 78 passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020, as a resident of The Laurels of Massillon. Beloved mother of Pamela S. With (Jay), Steven W. Wright, and Richard L. Wright (Dana); grandmother to Jasmine M. With and Jarod G. With. Marcia was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 25, 1941, to Bernam and Myrtis Hovinga. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Bernie and nephew Terry. Survived by her children and grandchildren.
Marcia loved reading and had a great library of books. She loved watching TV, always had to have her TV Guide. She made many friends of the staff at The Laurels. They also loved her and it makes us happy to know she was loved and taken care of by them. She fought a long and hard battle with pain and illness over the years. She fought so hard and now she walks again whole and no longer in pain in Heaven. You will be missed until we meet again. We love you!
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020