Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721

Marcia J. Wright


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia J. Wright Obituary
Marcia J. Wright

aged 78 passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020, as a resident of The Laurels of Massillon. Beloved mother of Pamela S. With (Jay), Steven W. Wright, and Richard L. Wright (Dana); grandmother to Jasmine M. With and Jarod G. With. Marcia was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 25, 1941, to Bernam and Myrtis Hovinga. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Bernie and nephew Terry. Survived by her children and grandchildren.

Marcia loved reading and had a great library of books. She loved watching TV, always had to have her TV Guide. She made many friends of the staff at The Laurels. They also loved her and it makes us happy to know she was loved and taken care of by them. She fought a long and hard battle with pain and illness over the years. She fought so hard and now she walks again whole and no longer in pain in Heaven. You will be missed until we meet again. We love you!

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -