Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
Marcia Lee Lane


1950 - 2019
Marcia Lee Lane Obituary
Marcia Lee Lane

69, of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, on October 15, 1950, a daughter of the late Verlin W. Sr, and Margie (Chase) Peck.

Survived by four daughters Michelle (Ricky) Eller, Stephanie Lane, all of Canton, Tammy (Ben) Brace, of Massillon, Joyce Lane, of Canton; two sons Scott Fyke, of Columbus, Michael Lane, of Canton; two sisters Betty Fyke, Sue Hanson; brother Verlin W. Peck Jr., all of Massillon, 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; special friends Harold, Natura, and Terry.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 6th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Rev. Natura Brace officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to services. You may add your condolences on website; www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
