Marcia Lizabeth Garfinkle
beloved daughter, age 57, born in Canton, Ohio on August 8, 1962, to Elaine (Margolis) and the late Jack Garfinkle, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 with her devoted mother by her side. She is a graduate of GlenOak High School and was a loyal employee of the Olive Garden Restaurant for over 31 years. Marcia loved driving her own car around town, loved reading biographies and autobiographies, and watching good movies and was a girl scout for many years. Marcia was a lifetime member of Shaaray Torah Synagogue and attended Sunday School regularly. She shared her joy with friends and strangers through her infectious smile.
She is survived by her Mother Elaine Garfinkle; Aunt, Lt. Colonel Cyrene Ellen Margolis; Uncle Jack Asael; Cousin Sandra Asael; and numerous extended family members and many loyal friends. Preceded in death by grandparents Dora (Adelman) and Clifford Margolis, Mary (Press) and Hyman Garfinkle; great-grandparents Shana Fagel (Kantorowitz) and Isaac Adelman, Lizzy (Albert) and Isadore Margolis; great-great-grandparents Boska and Elia Kantorowitz of Europe; Aunt Rose (Garfinkle) Asael; Cousin Mark Asael.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please no home visits, but telephone calls will be accepted. Donations may be made to Shaaray Torah Synagogue.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019