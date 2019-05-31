|
Marcia M. Ledford 1945-2019
74, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born in Canton on May 11, 1945 to the late Ralph and Eileen Holton. Marcia, and her husband Morris, were the owners and operators of the Towne Diner in Canton for many years. She was also employed in the mail room with the Suarez Corporation. She enjoyed Bingo and playing the slot machines at Mountaineer. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, Morris on September 26, 2003; her brother, Jim Holton and her niece, Tammy Rex. She leaves her children, Ronald (Pebbles) Ledford of Canton, Christine Ledford of Massillon and George Ledford of Canton; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Morris, Danielle, Maria, Brandyn, Nicole, Chelsea and Shelby; great grandchildren, Maddy, Kylee and Brendon and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2019