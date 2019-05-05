Home

Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Marcia Strickler
1947 - 2019
Marcia Strickler formerly of Canton South, passed away peacefully in Carson City, NV.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. David Strickler, also of Carson City; daughter and son-in-law, Andi and Brian DeLap of Uniontown; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lea Strickler of Dayton, NV; and five grandchildren: Katherine, Drew and Maggie DeLap and Sydney and Haylea Strickler.

A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Weaver Child Development Center at 515 48th Street N.W., Canton, OH 44709
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019
