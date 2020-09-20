Dr. Marcianito "Mars" Bautista
age 80 of Canton, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with family on September 13, 2020. Mars was born on September 10, 1940, in San Fernando Pampanga, Philippines, to Marciano and Amelia Bautista. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Mars served as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Canton, Ohio, with a personable, empathetic, and caring demeanor, admired by fellow physicians, his medical team, and his patients. Extending his passion to helping others, he launched Mercy Medical Center's medical mission to the Dominican Republic, which continues to this day. He enjoyed time with his family, playing golf, and traveling worldwide. He was a voracious reader of history and biographies, an art lover, and jazz enthusiast.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Francisco Bautista. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ellen Cruz Bautista, children, Marciano David Bautista, Jay Christopher (Gretchen) Bautista, and Michael Bautista, grandchildren, Javy, Alex, and Ben Bautista, and siblings, Carmencita Eldredge, Manuel (Hilda) Bautista, and Ferdinand (Carmille) Bautista.
Friends and family may come to call on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel in Canton, Ohio, followed by a private burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending are asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or have compromised immunity, you are encouraged to stay home. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Development Foundation MIMO - Dominican Republic and mailed to 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton, Ohio or online at cantonmercy.org/donate
