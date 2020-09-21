1/
Dr. Marcianito "Mars" Bautista
Dr. Marcianito "Mars" Bautista

Friends and family may come to call on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel in Canton, Ohio, followed by a private burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending are asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or have compromised immunity, you are encouraged to stay home. Memorial donations may be made to Mercy Development Foundation MIMO - Dominican Republic and mailed to 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton, Ohio or online at cantonmercy.org/donate and select MIMO – Dominican Republic Fund in the designation drop down. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
