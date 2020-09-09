Marcie J. (Watts) MayleAge 55 of Louisville, Ohio died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center following an extended illness. Born Aug. 23, 1965 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles Watts III and Matilda Sell. She was a life resident of Canton.Preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Watts IV and John Sell; one nephew, Dougy Hookey. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Tim Mayle; two daughters, Misty (Eddie) Berry, Tabitha (Shaun) Mayle; one son, Tim Mayle Jr; four grandchildren, Chloee, Natalya, Jordan, Carmella; her dad, Raymond Sell; five brothers, Gregory (Annette) Watts, Kenneth Sell, Jay Watts, Mark Watts, Jake Watts; four sisters, Lorie (Brian) Marks, Donna (Doug) Hookey, Beth, Lana Watts; numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Thursday from 5–8 p.m. in Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with masks and social distancing required.Sanders Funeral Home330-488-0222