|
|
Marcielene (Marcie) Clara Rankin
76, born June 16, 1942, in Canton, OH, passed suddenly on March 13, 2019, in Sacramento, CA, where she had lived since 1994. She graduated from Washington High School, Massillon in 1960. She earned an AA degree In Business Administration in San Pablo, CA. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1963 as a Flight Traffic Specialist, and continued in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1974 to 1977. Marcie worked many years in various jobs from New York City to the San Francisco Bay Area to Reno, NV. Marcie had a good, kind heart, and many times said she loved animals, old people, and babies. She was a sports enthusiast and remained a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns. For a short period, Marcie was a Bay City Bomber roller derby girl in San Francisco.
She was the youngest of 16 children; and is survived by two siblings living in California; many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was an avid reader of many subjects from theology, psychology, and mystery novels to E.S.P.and extraterrestrials. She was also an excellent cook and experimented with many ethnic dishes. Marcie was unique a soul who will be missed by all who were in her life.
Service is scheduled from Wednesday, March 27th., at 1:30 p.m. at Atkinson-Feucht-Hare Funeral Home, 26 - 2nd St. N.E., Massillon.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019