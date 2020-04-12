|
Marco J. Nicodemo
age 85, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Canton to the late Frank and Mary (Petraroli) Nicodemo, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marguerite Hare.
Marco is survived by his
loving wife of 33 years, Lora (Greathouse) Nicodemo; his children: Deb Nicodemo, Mary (Vince) DiLoreto, Laura (Mark) Clear, Frank (Rachel) Nicodemo; step-daughter, Angela (Jerry) Schafrath; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters, Carmie Bernard and Betty (Paul) Addessi. Marco was a graduate of Timken High School. He worked for The Timken Company, then Cutler Realty and retired from Nationwide Insurance. Marco, like his father, was a hard worker and possessed many talents. He was innovative with an entrepreneurial spirit. He owned and operated Marco's Pizza Parlor, planned and built many multi-family residences and wrote his own computer programs. With pride, he passed along these talents to his children and made himself available to anyone that he could help. He was the go-to guy for problem solving. Marco enjoyed a beautiful life on the lake, entertaining friends and family and hosting Sunday dinners to anyone who could attend. Above all, Marco valued his family and lifelong friendships.
Private family services were held at Northlawn Cemetery. A celebration of Marco's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020