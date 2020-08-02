1/1
Marcus Hill
1970 - 2020
Marcus Hill

Age 50 of Massillon, passed away July 27, 2020. Marcus was born in Canton on July 15, 1970 to the late William and Frances "Ann" Hill. He was a member of The Cathedral of Life, and a 1988 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Marcus also served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1990. Through his years Marcus was employed in various restaurants in the Stark County area.

Along with his parents, Marcus was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Hill. He is survived by sister and brother-in-law, Amy Hill and Michael Stillo of Westerville, Ohio; as well as many other family members and friends.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rossi Family Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made of help defray the cost of the funeral.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
