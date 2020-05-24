Mareth Ellen Kennedy Longwell
"Together Again"
88 of Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in her home. She was born in Canton on January 23, 1932 to the late D. Kenneth and Margaret Dehn Kennedy. After graduating in 1950 from Lincoln High, she married the love of her life, Paul and they were together for 68 years until his passing. Mareth was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple.
Mareth is survived by her children, Kenneth Longwell, Carolyn (Chuck) Rishner and Susan Sogorka; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and loving cousins, David and Shirley Rechkemmer. In addition to her parents and husband, she is
preceded in death by her brother, Donald Kennedy; son-in-law, Paul Sogorka and great-granddaughter, Kimberly.
In keeping with Mareth's wishes, cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held Friday, May 29th at 11:00 am in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Family Life Center, Canton Baptist Temple. The family wishes to thank Crossroads Hospice for their support. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
"Together Again"
88 of Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in her home. She was born in Canton on January 23, 1932 to the late D. Kenneth and Margaret Dehn Kennedy. After graduating in 1950 from Lincoln High, she married the love of her life, Paul and they were together for 68 years until his passing. Mareth was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple.
Mareth is survived by her children, Kenneth Longwell, Carolyn (Chuck) Rishner and Susan Sogorka; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and loving cousins, David and Shirley Rechkemmer. In addition to her parents and husband, she is
preceded in death by her brother, Donald Kennedy; son-in-law, Paul Sogorka and great-granddaughter, Kimberly.
In keeping with Mareth's wishes, cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held Friday, May 29th at 11:00 am in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Family Life Center, Canton Baptist Temple. The family wishes to thank Crossroads Hospice for their support. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.