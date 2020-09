Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret A. Bailey



Happy 77th Birthday in Heaven Margaret A. Bailey, Sept. 27, 1943 - Mar. 4, 2015



We miss you every day ...



Love, your husband, Francis Bailey; and children: Terry Bailey, Tammy Stephens, Tracie Richards, Kelly Bailey, and Chris Bailey.



