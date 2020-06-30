Margaret A. Gotschall
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. Gotschall

age 99, of Minerva, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born March 10, 1921 in Howenstine to George and Vinnie (Elson) Sickafoose. She was co-owner of the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with her husband Dwight for many years. She was a lifetime Methodist, having been a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church where she attended the Homebuilders Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, the Golden Rule Circle, sang in the choir and was instrumental in starting the Bell Choir. A 75 year member of the Bayard Grange #1878, Columbiana County Grange, Stark County Pomona Grange #28, Ohio State Grange and National Grange. She used to love attending the State Grange Convention with all her friends. She is a member of Carroll Chapter Order of the Eastern Star # 315 where she is a Past Matron and held the station of Martha for many years. She is a charter member of the Minerva Historical Society and was a member of Minerva Classic Travelers. She graduated 8th grade from the Green Ridge one room school house and graduated in 1938 from Canton South High School. She loved music, singing in the choir, playing piano and her accordion and playing Ida Lee in Gee Haw for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, D. Dwight Gotschall who died in 1986, sister, Birdine Sickafoose and a grandson, Mitchell Ramsey. She is survived by son, David (Martha) Gotschall of Minerva, daughter, Janese (Gary) Ramsey of Louisville, five grandchildren, Matthew (Jena) Ramsey of Malvern, Nicholas (Erin) Gotschall of East Rochester, Joseph (Morgen) Gotschall of Minerva, Adam Ramsey of Columbus, Alex (Elyse) Gotschall of Minerva, seven great grandchildren, Grant, Lucas, Cole, Daisy, Wren, Landon and Oliver.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Minerva United Methodist Church with Pastor Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Due to the current situation, the funeral home will be open to pay your respects anytime Thursday from Noon to 8 pm, the family will be present from 6-8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mitch's Live Your Dream Scholarship at the c/o Kent State University, Salem or the Minerva United Methodist Church. Those wishing to share condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Kim Mitchell and her staff for their wonderful care these last couple of years.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
funeral home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Minerva United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
June 29, 2020
Margaret was a sweet lady! She was so nice and was very knowledgeable! RIP Margaret! Sorry for your loss David!
Mike Coy
June 29, 2020
My mother-Mary Fankhauser-and I offer our condolences to your family members-God Bless
Joanne VanMeter
June 29, 2020
David and Martha, you have my deepest sympathy. This is the time for families to come together and hold on to eack other.
Jodine Coss
Jodine Coss
Friend
June 29, 2020
We are truly sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers now and in the days ahead. Lenny and cindy
Friend
June 29, 2020
Mark and Jody Thurin
Family
June 29, 2020
My sympathy to your families.
She was a sweet lady.
Sue Campbell
June 29, 2020
Dear David and family my thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time I know you deal with death on a daily basis but when it comes to losing your own loveone its never easy may the lord comfort all of you and keep you all in his loving embrace
Theresa Locke
Friend
June 29, 2020
Mrs Gotschall was a leader in our church and the community . She just never stopped! Until the last couple of years, we just knew we would see Margaret anywhere that "two or more were gathered". You have your reward in Heaven, Margaret. Rest in the arms of Jesus, until we meet again.
Susan Pallaye
Friend
June 29, 2020
Dear David. So sorry for the loss of your mother but you know you really havent lost her. Shell be by your side forever. Sending love.
Dona Mccloskey
June 29, 2020
Dave and Martha and family, I am truly sorry for your loss.
Pam and Joel Edwards
Friend
June 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You were so blessed to have her all these years. Many prayers to your family
Kathy and Dave Waller
Friend
June 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Linda (Speelman) Rankin
Friend
June 28, 2020
Peace and sympathy to the family. Prayers be with you
Jason and Leisa Howard
Classmate
June 28, 2020
Your mom was a Great Lady!
Dan Toalston
Friend
June 28, 2020
Dave, you and your family have our deepest sympathy. Such a great lady. May she rest in peace.
Kathy Nehus-Draper
Friend
June 28, 2020
A wonderful sweet lady who was determined and a soul of an angel! She will be missed! Love to you all!!
Carol Tice
Friend
June 28, 2020
Dave and family, I will always remember Margaret walking to the bank with her umbrella in case it would rain. She was a special lady. My prayers and condolences.
Judy Walter
June 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for the family
Rick & Pam Ohler
Friend
June 28, 2020
David, Janese and families,
God has called a faithful servant home. Many fond memories through the years at MUMC, Esther Chapter OES and in the community will be recalled of your mom and grandmother. A dear and special lady who gave of herself to all. May God give you peace knowing she is at rest.
Diane and Ron Phillips
Friend
June 28, 2020
Dave & Family, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. May she RIP.
Jack Marteney
June 28, 2020
Condolences to your families. She was a good lady, and lived a great life.
Ralph Lowmiller
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved