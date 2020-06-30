Margaret A. Gotschall
age 99, of Minerva, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born March 10, 1921 in Howenstine to George and Vinnie (Elson) Sickafoose. She was co-owner of the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with her husband Dwight for many years. She was a lifetime Methodist, having been a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church where she attended the Homebuilders Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, the Golden Rule Circle, sang in the choir and was instrumental in starting the Bell Choir. A 75 year member of the Bayard Grange #1878, Columbiana County Grange, Stark County Pomona Grange #28, Ohio State Grange and National Grange. She used to love attending the State Grange Convention with all her friends. She is a member of Carroll Chapter Order of the Eastern Star # 315 where she is a Past Matron and held the station of Martha for many years. She is a charter member of the Minerva Historical Society and was a member of Minerva Classic Travelers. She graduated 8th grade from the Green Ridge one room school house and graduated in 1938 from Canton South High School. She loved music, singing in the choir, playing piano and her accordion and playing Ida Lee in Gee Haw for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, D. Dwight Gotschall who died in 1986, sister, Birdine Sickafoose and a grandson, Mitchell Ramsey. She is survived by son, David (Martha) Gotschall of Minerva, daughter, Janese (Gary) Ramsey of Louisville, five grandchildren, Matthew (Jena) Ramsey of Malvern, Nicholas (Erin) Gotschall of East Rochester, Joseph (Morgen) Gotschall of Minerva, Adam Ramsey of Columbus, Alex (Elyse) Gotschall of Minerva, seven great grandchildren, Grant, Lucas, Cole, Daisy, Wren, Landon and Oliver.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Minerva United Methodist Church with Pastor Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Due to the current situation, the funeral home will be open to pay your respects anytime Thursday from Noon to 8 pm, the family will be present from 6-8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mitch's Live Your Dream Scholarship at the c/o Kent State University, Salem or the Minerva United Methodist Church. Those wishing to share condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Kim Mitchell and her staff for their wonderful care these last couple of years.
Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.