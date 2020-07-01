Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 am in the Minerva United Methodist Church with Pastor Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Due to the current situation, the funeral home will be open to pay your respects anytime Thursday from Noon to 8 pm, the family will be present from 6-8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mitch's Live Your Dream Scholarship at the c/o Kent State University, Salem or the Minerva United Methodist Church. Those wishing to share condolences may sign the online register at



Margaret A. Gotschall

The family would like to thank Kim Mitchell and her staff for their wonderful care these last couple of years.

