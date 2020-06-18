MARGARET A. JOHNSON
1934 - 2020
Margaret A. Johnson

Age 85, of Canton, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center following a brief illness. Born September 2, 1934 in Bessemer, Michigan to the late Reino and Tyyne (Niemi) Salonen. She was a Canton, Ohio resident for the past six years prior to which she resided in Michigan. Margaret retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield with 20 years of service. She was a member of North Industry United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Wallace E. Johnson; two brothers, Richard and John Salonen; a sister, Hazel Rouker; a daughter-in-law, Bunnie Johnson. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Jeri Johnson, Dale (Laura Gentiles) Johnson, Bruce and Dianne Johnson; four grandchildren, Kathryn (Ian) Douglas, Kristofer (Kimberly) Johnson, Nickolas (Emily) Johnson, Bryce (Megan Fisher) Johnson; five great grandchildren, Drew, Owen, Tyler, Riley and Melody; one brother, Arne Salonen; one sister, Dorothy Pakonen; several nieces and nephews; and many close dear friends.

A private graveside service will take place in Greentown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center and Hospice Program or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.
