Margaret A. "Peggy" Mercerage 76, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was a life resident of Canton, retired from the Hoover Company and a member of Christ Presbyterian Church.Preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Mercer, Jr. and a brother, John Stringer. Survived by her daughters, Greta (Mac) Ryan of Alliance and Heidi (Jason) Quan of California; grandchildren, Nathan Angstadt, Philip Ryan and Chloe Quan; sisters, Sandra (Howard) Dougherty of Louisville and Marcia Waldick of Florida and a sister-in-law, Maryanne Stringer of Georgia.Private burial was in Warstler Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)