1/1
Margaret A. "Peggy" Mercer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. "Peggy" Mercer

age 76, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was a life resident of Canton, retired from the Hoover Company and a member of Christ Presbyterian Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Mercer, Jr. and a brother, John Stringer. Survived by her daughters, Greta (Mac) Ryan of Alliance and Heidi (Jason) Quan of California; grandchildren, Nathan Angstadt, Philip Ryan and Chloe Quan; sisters, Sandra (Howard) Dougherty of Louisville and Marcia Waldick of Florida and a sister-in-law, Maryanne Stringer of Georgia.

Private burial was in Warstler Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved