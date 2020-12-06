1/1
MARGARET A. MICHALOVICH
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. "Marge" Michalovich

age 88, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in Pardee, Pennsylvania on November 16, 1932 to the late Andy and Ann Charney. She was a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 1950 graduate of McKinley High School, and worked at various secretarial jobs. Marge enjoyed traveling to casinos, cruises, bus trips, polka dancing, euchre, calling bingo and her many special friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Michalovich. Survived by her daughters, Diane Finsel and Lorene Weston; grandsons, Michael and Casey; great grandson, Jonah; and sisters, Madeline Bates and Linda (Jim) Todd. Special thank you to Deacon Lyn Houze for his special care.

Family and friends will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Sat Joan of Arc Catholic Church for Masses. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved