Margaret A. "Marge" Michalovichage 88, died Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in Pardee, Pennsylvania on November 16, 1932 to the late Andy and Ann Charney. She was a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 1950 graduate of McKinley High School, and worked at various secretarial jobs. Marge enjoyed traveling to casinos, cruises, bus trips, polka dancing, euchre, calling bingo and her many special friends.Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Michalovich. Survived by her daughters, Diane Finsel and Lorene Weston; grandsons, Michael and Casey; great grandson, Jonah; and sisters, Madeline Bates and Linda (Jim) Todd. Special thank you to Deacon Lyn Houze for his special care.Family and friends will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Sat Joan of Arc Catholic Church for Masses. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)