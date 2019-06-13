|
Margaret A. (Kepler) Parks
On Tuesday June 11, 2019, Margaret A. "Kep" Parks, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 85. Margaret was born on July 30, 1933 in McDonaldsville, OH to the late Harold J. and Dorene (Daily) Kepler. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1951. On July 30, 1955, she married Paul W. Parks of Canton. They raised three sons and one daughter. She enjoyed gardening, taking trips to Amish country with Paul and enjoyed her time as a volunteer at Aultman Hospital. Kep also won a gold medal for the Women's Softball Throw in the Canton Senior Olympics.
In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2011, sister Kate Crawford, brothers Gene Daily and Duane Kepler. Survivors include her children Scott (Pat) Parks, Dick (Nancy) Parks, Bob Parks, Sue (Todd) Wright, all of Canton, brother Don Kepler of Jupiter, FL, grandchildren Sara, Meredith, Jenna, Kasey, Dan, Mike, Carrie, and great-grandchildren Loren, Will, Nori, Mallory, Miller, Myles, Padraig, Saoirse, Sean, Cian, Mya and Makenna.
As per Margaret's wishes there will be no calling hours and a private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful and caring doctors, nurses and staff at Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care Center. We thank each and every one for their exemplary care and kindness our mother Margaret and family received. Memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to The Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center (2821 Woodlawn Ave NW Canton, OH 44708) or to a . Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019