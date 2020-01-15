Home

Services

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Margaret Ann "Marge" (Zewalk) Guenther

Margaret Ann "Marge" Guenther (nee Zewalk)

age 91, of North Canton, left to be with her heavenly family on January 12, 2020. She died at home surrounded by her family. She was an interesting and wonderful woman who people gravitated toward. Marge had a beautiful singing voice and in the 1960s she directed the St. Paul's Women's choir. She performed in the Canton Civic Opera; Canton Players Guild; and sang at all of her daughters' weddings. She was also an amazing baker and cook. She could cook a complete meal, in Canada, on a wood fire stove, or cater a formal wedding. Marge was an avid reader, and a quick wit. Her humor was always surprising. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Michael P. Zewalk; husband, Ralph "Joe" Guenther; grandson, Eron Gruber; and son-in-law, Perry Bennett.

She is survived by her brothers, Michael P. (Pat) Zewalk, Jr. of Naples, FL, Martin Zewalk of Naples, FL, and Mark (Joyce) Zewalk of Tampa, FL; daughters, Linda Bennett, Diane (Joe) Willaman, Gail (Joe) Yoder, and Karen (Gary) Gruber; grandchildren: Cara (Tod) Williams, Jenna (Kevin) Brown, Jamee (Sterling) Moss, Eric (Brenda) Gruber, and Perry J. Bennett; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. A private entombment is planned. The family expresses their gratitude, and suggests contributions to Harbor Light Hospice, an exceedingly respectful and kind organization, at 207 Portage Trail, Extension W, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020
