Margaret Ann Kelm
Our beloved Sister and Aunt passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Margaret Ann (Sarbaugh) Kelm was born on September 21, 1932 in Canton, Ohio. She attended St. Peter Catholic Grade School graduating in 1946. She furthered her education at Mount Marie High School graduating at the top of her class in 1950. During her high school years, she volunteered as a "grey lady" at Timken Mercy Hospital which prepared her for working in the International Department of The Timken Company where she soon met her husband Ronald Kelm an engineer. They were married October 12, 1957 at St. Peter Catholic Church and soon afteerwards decided to make their hopes and dreams of living in California tangible. In 1960, they settled in Cupertino, California moving into their brand new home for life. Margaret Ann began a long career with 45 years of service at Lockheed Martin Corporation a leading global aerospace and defense company. She thrived working in various positions at Lockheed Martin up until retirement. Margaret Ann loved to read and frequented many libraries with books coming and going. She revered reading books, newspapers and figuring out the daily puzzle. Her other hobbies included her love of travel up and down the sunny coastline of California with her husband, Ron. Their passion was the beautiful rose garden they created and enjoyed tending to for many years. Most importantly, Margaret Ann was devoted to Christ and her faith. She was a long-term parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Cupertino.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Kelm, the joy and love of her life. They celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Your Brother Gene Sarbaugh
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019