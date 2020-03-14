|
Margaret Ann "Maggie" Longsworth
age 83, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020. Maggie was born on April 17, 1936 in Canton, Ohio. She loved entertainment in the form of music, theater, movies, or T.V. She also enjoyed traveling and never letting the grass grow under her feet. Spending time visiting and playing tickets with her friends at the club was a must, she was a social butterfly and never knew a stranger. Maggie belonged to the Louisville F.O.E., Louisville American Legion, and VFW Post # 3747.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Glenn E. Longsworth, parents Barney and Patricia Hassett, and brother, Jack Hassett. Maggie is survived by her brothers, Wiliam Hassett and Jack Wallace; children: Paul (Julie) Shrum, Patti (Jim) Snyder, and William Lewis; grandchildren: Toni (Landon) Barnett, Kim (Jay) Dawod, Chase and Spencer Shrum, Bryan (Amber) Snyder, Lynsey (Paul) Petrovic, Blair (Brian) Fishel, Brittany and Becca Lewis; great-grandchildren: Kole Barnett, Shay and Olivia Burns, Kayley and Kassidy Snyder, Easton and Case Petrovic, and Landon and Logan Fishel. Being with family brought her great joy.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3-6 PM, at the American Legion Hall in Louisville. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Maggie's favorite charity, St. Jude's Hospital.
Maggie will be remembered for her love of life, and all her "GGisms". She was one of a kind! You are gone from this place, but never from our heats. "How lucky I am having something that makes saying Good-bye so hard" Winnie the Pooh. On line condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier Israel 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020