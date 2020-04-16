|
Margaret Ann "Maggie" (Pfouts) Pechous-Morse
Feb. 24th, 1944- April 3rd, 2020
Maggie Pechous-Morse, a one-of-a-kind mother, grandmother, sister, and loyal friend to all who knew her, passed away Friday, April 3rd, as a result of a series of compounding ailments. She was a third-generation life resident of North Canton, with a second home in Fort Myers, Fla., where she loved beach life, performing with the Sweet Adelines chorus, and spent 2 decades as a dedicated neo-natal ICU nurse, before settling permanently back in Ohio.
A proud Hoover High School class of 1962 graduate, Maggie married her High School sweetheart, Bill Pechous ('61) and is survived by her three children, Steven Pechous, (Hoover class of '81) Kenneth Pechous ('83) and Kathy Braucher (84'); son-in-law, Marc Braucher (86') and her most precious loves, her grandchildren, Maya and Tyson Braucher. She is also survived by her sister, Jane (Pfouts) Staines (Bill), her children and grandchildren. She was greeted in Heaven by parents, Dr. Samuel and Florence Pfouts; brother, Dr. Richard Pfouts, and several beloved rescue dogs and cats that she took in and adored over the years.
Our proudest moment, as Maggie's family, was her graduation from the Aultman School of Nursing in 1984, while working full-time as a waitress and parenting 3 teenage children, always making it to EVERY sporting event, school play, and any other family gathering. Her passion and devotion to the well-being of others sparked a 40-year career span as an RN, most notably in the NICU, and eventually in hospice care, which was her most rewarding life's work. Her free spirit and unique way of "marching to the beat of her own drum" was a quality that few have, and if you knew her, you absolutely loved her. She loved to dance, sing, and work in her garden, and was a passionate fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers, and her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. She was blessed to have met her soulmate later in life, and married Stanley Morse on March 7th, 2015. Stan's career in music, and love for playing the piano and trombone, made her last 5 years some of the most enjoyable of her life. Maggie lived her life with a light-heartedness and optimism that were unmatched, and the glass was ALWAYS half full. She will be missed by so many, and will be dancing, singing and laughing her way through Heaven for all eternity.
A celebration of life will be planned when Maggie's loved ones are able to gather and celebrate together.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020