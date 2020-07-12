Margaret "Margie" Barnhart51, of Perry Township, joined her mother, Shirley, in Heaven on June 27, 2020. With an infectious laugh, she seemed to be always smiling and was friendly even to strangers. She became a single mom by divorce when her twin sons were eight and thereafter bravely confronted the challenges presented by her situation. Those who did not know her closely did not realize she suffered throughout her adulthood with numerous painful and disabling illnesses and conditions. A Jackson student, she was active in Canton Players Youth Theater and, to local acclaim, portrayed "Meg" in Little Women. Artistic and empathetic, she became during high school, an ardent pro-life campaigner, creating posters and distributing tracts denouncing Planned Parenthood's destruction of innocent human lives. An animal lover, she was a SPCA Center volunteer during her years residing in Pennsylvania. A graduate of Jackson, she was a theater major at Westminster College, her Alma Mater. There she was set designer and stage manager for various productions. Throughout her life she composed numerous unpublished poems and novels. Born eight years after Pam, youngest of her four sisters, Margie was planned; otherwise "Daddy" would lose his "tagalong" of 14 years (always the youngest) who tagged along almost everywhere he went except to his law practice and civic functions. Margie provided an additional five years of tag along joy! Margie also was a joy to Shirley - and an ego booster – others often would say "Unbelievable! four older daughters - We thought Margie was your only child."Margie is survived by her sons, Zebulon and Zackariah Atkinson; a grandson, Trevor Hill; her "Daddy" till the end of her life, Gene; sisters, Sheryl Dickey, Deb Orians, Taffie Elise Knight and Pam Dean and their husbands; nine nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Mozart.A memorial service will be announced when the virus abates. Condolences can be shared with her family online atHeritage Cremation Society330-875-5770