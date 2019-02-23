|
Margaret Bender
100, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Laurel's of Massillon. She was born in Massillon on April 28, 1918, to the late Oscar and Mary (North) Bissell and was a Canton resident most of her life. She was a lifelong member of Dueber United Methodist Church and later Indian Run Christian Church and East Canton Church of God. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry; infant sister, Alice; brother, Bill; and sister, Ruth Johnson.
She is survived by her loving son, Tom (Joy) of Canton; two loving grandsons, Steve (Megan) of Dover, and Kent (Michele) of Uniontown; great-grandchildren: locally, Makenna, Brock, Joel and Seth; and several nieces and nephews; also four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandson all of California. The family would like to thank the Laurel's of Massillon staff, nurses and aides for all the love and care they provided and to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care for their excellent care and kindness.
Private services will be held for the family at the Reed
Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with Pastor Greg Smith
officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please
visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2019