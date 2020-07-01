MARGARET BROWN "PEGGY" EAGLE
Margaret "Peggy" Brown Eagle

age 66, passed on June 25, 2020, peacefully, with family beside her. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, and love, Donald Eagle, who she married on December 17, 1977; and her parents, Gilbert and Ruth Ann Brown from Alliance, Ohio. Peggy was a 1972 graduate from Marlington High School and 1976 from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Recreational Therapy. She was a retiree after 21 years of service from Giant Eagle in Canton, Ohio. Peggy had a beautiful heart, infectious laugh, and loved by many. She was a great lover of art, photography, music, plants, animals, and antiques. Spending time with her family was one of her greatest joys.

Peggy is survived by her twin sons, Matthew Eagle, granddaughter Alexa, grandson, Ethan, and Michael Eagle, his fiancée Miko King, grandsons, Izaiah and Dominick. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Brown, sister-in-law, Gretchen and nephew, Josh of Kent, Ohio, and her sister, Rebecca "Becke" Umberger and brother-in-law, Tim of Hartville, Ohio, nephew, Ian and wife, Shilin Cai, great-niece, Leia of Athens, Ohio and niece, Aurora of Dublin, Ohio.

Family and Friends are welcome to join the memorial celebration of Peggy's life on July 3rd., from 1-5 p.m. at the Umberger' s home in Hartville, Ohio. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
the Umberger' s home
