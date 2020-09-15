Margaret Cecelia Kiehl
age 80 of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Margaret was born in Wilmette, Ill., on Nov. 24, 1939 to Alfred and Vesper (Crane) Gross.
Margaret is survived by three sons, John "Scott" Kiehl of Carrollton, Michael (Krista) Kiehl of Delaware, and Christopher (Missy) Kiehl of Malvern; grandchildren, Meghan Meinert, Taylor (Emma Parker) Kiehl, Brenen (Alexis) Green, Morgan Kiehl, Dakota (Marissa) Kiehl, Ryan Kiehl, Aaliyah Geiser, Heath Morrison, and Cooper Kiehl; a great-grandson, Korvin Michael Kiehl, a sister-in-law, Carolyn Kortkamp, and a cousin, Anne Wanall Hart. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Stanley Kiehl, who passed away on June 30, 2018; a sister, Claire Brown, and two brothers, Alfred Gross Jr and Phillip Gross.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens, 7920 Frank Avenue NW, North Canton. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
