Margaret Cecelia Kiehl
Margaret Cecelia Kiehl

age 80 of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Margaret was born in Wilmette, Ill., on Nov. 24, 1939 to Alfred and Vesper (Crane) Gross.

Margaret is survived by three sons, John "Scott" Kiehl of Carrollton, Michael (Krista) Kiehl of Delaware, and Christopher (Missy) Kiehl of Malvern; grandchildren, Meghan Meinert, Taylor (Emma Parker) Kiehl, Brenen (Alexis) Green, Morgan Kiehl, Dakota (Marissa) Kiehl, Ryan Kiehl, Aaliyah Geiser, Heath Morrison, and Cooper Kiehl; a great-grandson, Korvin Michael Kiehl, a sister-in-law, Carolyn Kortkamp, and a cousin, Anne Wanall Hart. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Stanley Kiehl, who passed away on June 30, 2018; a sister, Claire Brown, and two brothers, Alfred Gross Jr and Phillip Gross.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens, 7920 Frank Avenue NW, North Canton. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Chris and family: Sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Prayers and sympathy to all the family. May she RIP in the arms of our Lord Jesus. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Joe and Dawn Selogy
Friend
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
