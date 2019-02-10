|
|
Margaret "Mazer" Cirone
passed away Friday, February 8, with her family surrounding her. She was born August 31, 1922 in Canton, Ohio to Mary and John Morgese. She graduated from McKinley High School and Mount Marie Junior College. She married Michael Cirone in 1942. Her first love was her family but she also enjoyed her real estate career beginning with the Boebinger Agency and retiring from Howard Hannah. She immersed herself in volunteering in the community beginning as a Grey Lady and Girl Scout leader and continuing as a member and in many groups as an officer. Symphony League, Circle of Mercy, Fine Arts, and Walsh Women's Committee benefited from her time and talents.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Libby Lallo. She is survived by her children, Michele Mertes (Richard) and John Cirone (Debbie). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Lisa Petersen (fiance' David Shively), Brian Mertes (Julie), Gregory Mertes, Michael Cirone, Adam Cirone, Jonathan Cirone, and great-grandchildren; Brianne Mertes, Erika Petersen, Lilly Mertes, Luke Petersen, Ava Mertes, Gavin Mertes, Greta Mertes, Trenton Cirone, Isabella Cirone, and Gianni Cirone. She is survived by her sister, Genevieve Knouff, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 7 pm at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 am in Christ the Servant Parish with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The funeral procession will form at church Tuesday morning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Symphony Orchestra, Walsh Women's Committee, or the Fund. "Thanks for the memories Mom."
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019