|
|
M. Cleo (Bickel) Bastille
Margaret Cleo Bastille passed away on September 22, 2019, following an extended illness. Born in Holcomb, WV, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Oney Bickel of forty-four years and Joe Bastille of seven years. Cleo spent her 93 years living in West Virginia, Florida and Ohio.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, John and Barbara Bickel of Rogersville, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Steve Laughlin of Magnolia, OH; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Services will begin immediately at 12 noon. Interment to follow in North Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at Mercy Medical Center Hospice for their kind and loving care of Cleo during the final months of her life. Memorial donations may be made, in Cleo's name, to Mercy Medical Center Hospice 4369 Whipple Ave. N.W.,
Canton, OH 44718.
Rossi, (330) 492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019