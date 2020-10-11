I was saddened to hear of Mimi's passing. My mother (Gloria Logan) was a friend at Bethany Nursing Home. It was at Bethany that I met Mimi. We enjoyed talking after dinner in the dining room. In the short time I knew her I could tell she was a real special lady! My mother & I want to send our deepest sympathy to all of her family.

Amy Logan Walther

Amy Walther

Friend