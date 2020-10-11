Margaret 'Mimi' Comsia
At sunrise on Oct. 7th, Eternal Be Their Memory
Margaret 'Mimi' Comsia, age 92, peacefully passed. She was born May 24th, 1928, the youngest child of Romanian immigrants Joseph and Elena Niamtu. She was proud to have grown up in the Corn Center 'melting pot' of northeast Canton. Mimi shared her birthday with Mickey Mouse, and the two of them remained fast friends. Though she preferred simplicity to clutter, Mickey was always welcome - whether on a blanket, a window ledge, a jacket or t-shirt. Her wisdom and sense of humor were legendary with three generations, resulting in a recollection of Mimi-isms on her 90th birthday. "When it's in your hand, put it away." "It's not a bargain if you don't need it." "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all." "When you're faced with challenge, just put one foot in front of the other and do it." "Things are not important. You need morals and manners to live a good life." Above all, Mimi was a lady; kind, gracious and generous. She always was willing to 'get it done.' She was proud of her heritage, and in the early 1950's helped establish the Sunday School of St. George Romanian Orthodox Church. For over 40 years she taught the littlest parish children to love God's world.
As a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor, Mimi taught swimming at Canton City Schools Natatorium for many years, and also gave lessons to children and adults at Lake Cable Beach, and several pools. She especially enjoyed teaching Adapted Swim to children with physical challenges. Until she was 89 years young, Mimi swam every morning - for many years at the YWCA, the Jewish Center and more recently at the CYC (YMCA). Mimi believed in giving back. She was a Girl Scout leader for Worley Troop 114, and stayed connected to some of her grown scouts, proud of the women they have become. She was a talented seamstress and the 'designated mender' for all family members. She volunteered at St. Joseph's school cafeteria for 20 years. At age 87, she began to volunteer weekly in the kindergarten class at Worley Elementary. She never lost her love for the funny stories that come from spending time with little kids.
Mimi was on many committees in Canton Junior Guild and Trirosis - both philanthropic clubs for women. She was a proud 1946 graduate of Timken Vocational High School secretarial class and recognized as an Outstanding TVHS Alumnus in 2009. The class of '46 was faithful in celebrating reunions, and were busy planning their 74th for May, 2020, when cruelly interrupted by the pandemic.
Mimi is survived by her brother Joseph Niamtu Jr. and preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nick; beloved sisters, Helen Chapanar, Valarie Hutsell and Elsie Niamtu. Also surviving are daughters, Karen Comsia and Christine Haymond; son-in-law and best buddy, Fred Haymond; grandchildren, Julie Haymond Peterson (Michael), Rebecca Haymond, Mark Haymond (Sarah), Nicholas Comsia (Kristie); great-grandchildren, Ava and Estelle Peterson, Elias and Mariam Abou-Zakhim, and Ash Martin Comsia. Mimi loved her nieces and nephews as her own. Larry, Marilyn, Joe, Jim, Lisa, Sue and Randy were faithful visitors and always benefitted from Aunt Mimi's honesty, wisdom and guidance. She was everybody's greatest cheerleader. At her 90th birthday, niece Lisa wrote "Mimi is the gold standard of what anyone could ask for in a daughter, mother, sister, wife, aunt or friend. She is the most patient person I know. Our lives are so much richer because of her." Our deepest gratitude to Bethany Nursing Home. Even as she became physically challenged, Mimi was mentally sharp and loved to connect with others. Knowing she was safe and surrounded by loving and caring people brought us great comfort in these dark months of social isolation. The Baum family, caring staff and wonderful Bethany residents were her friends. Her little apartment truly became her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday Oct. 12th in the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church, 144 30th St NW Canton, OH 44709, with Very Rev. Fr. Daniel Palanceanu and Very Rev. Fr. Ian Pac-Urar officiating. Entombment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery following services. A memorial meal will follow cemetery services in the church hall in Mimi's honor where social distancing will be observed. Contributions in Mimi's memory can be made to the church, or to a meaningful charity of your choice
.
In Mimi's words, "when you feel lonely, down or depressed, do something nice for somebody else. You'll both feel better." In her honor…make an overdue phone call, send an encouraging card, play a rousing game of Scrabble, read a good novel, bake a Texas sheet cake, make a big pot of soup. Above all - just be nice. We will miss her.
