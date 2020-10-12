Margaret "Mimi" Comsia
92, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7th. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday Oct. 12th in the St. George Romanian Orthodox Church, 144 30th St NW Canton, OH 44709 with Very Rev. Fr. Daniel Palanceanu and Very Rev. Fr. Ian Pac-Urar officiating. Entombment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery following services. A memorial meal will follow cemetery services in the church hall in Mimi's honor, where social distancing will be observed. Contributions in Mimi's memory can be made to the church, or to a meaningful charity of your choice
