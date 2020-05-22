"Bonnie" Margaret E. Gallagher Phillipsage 74, born January 11, 1946 in Lorain, OH, went home on May 4, 2020 in Mesa, AZ, where she has been living for the past 10 years. Bonnie grew up and lived in Lorain until 1992 when she relocated to Massillon, OH where she remained until 2010 when she moved to Mesa, AZ. Bonnie was born to James F. Gallagher and Margaret M. (nee McPhillips). She graduated from Lorain High School in 1964. Bonnie married the love of her life Richard "Rick" Phillips of Sheffield Lake in 1965. She enjoyed doing and teaching ceramics, going to movies, family get togethers, and celebrating her Irish heritage.Bonnie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Phillips; daughter, Melissa Konzelman (John) of Elyria; son, Kevin Phillips (Deanna) of Amherst; grandchildren: Jeffrey and Justin Arney, Jessica Kuhn, and Brohden Phillips; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Little, Mary Zudell and Fran Geodeon; and brother, Michael Gallagher. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret; brother, James "Pat" Gallagher; and sister, Susan Newell.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by using:Reidy Scanlan Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 440-244-1961