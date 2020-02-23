|
Margaret E. "Peg" Galligher
Age 79, of Canton, passed away Tues., Feb. 11, 2020. Born in Magnolia, a daughter of the late Ellen Alexander and Milton "Pete" Sorenson, she had been a Canton resident most of her life. Peg was a 1956 Graduate of Timken Vocational High School, a longtime member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and retired from Winters Industry where she worked as a Shipping and Receiving Clerk.
Preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Kelly, in 1958; her second husband, Garry Galligher, in 2009; her sister, Denise Haidet; and an infant brother. Survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Ed) Fitzgerald; two granddaughters, Carrie (George) Foradis, and Angela (Michael) Pyrka; two step grandchildren, EJ (Tracy) Clapper, and Katrina Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Erin and Alexandra Margaret Foradis, and Madison and Logan Pyrka; step great-grandchildren, Junia and Mykel Clapper; one sister, Carol Billman; numerous nieces and nephews; and her partner-in-crime and special cousin, Judy Goodnight.
A Memorial Service will be Wed. at 11 a.m. in Calvary Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rich Holmes officiating. There will be no calling hours. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peg's memory may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 237 W. Maple St., North Canton, OH 44720. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020