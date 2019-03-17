Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Road
SW Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Road
SW Canton, OH
View Map
98, of Huntington, IN, formerly of Canton, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Parkview Huntington Hospital. She was born in Canton on September 7, 1920, and was a 1937 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. She retired in 1982 following 17 years of employment at J.C. Penney. Margaret was a long time, active member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Massillon. She was a member of T.O.P.S. and a past member of the local Sweet Adelines singing group. She was a life long bowler and enjoyed playing Bingo and slot machines. She made numerous trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas with her friends over the years. Margaret will be deeply missed and never forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Dean Howell in 1985; father, Alfred Curtis; mother, Mabel Curtis-Chaney; step-mother, Hazel Curtis; and her brother, William Curtis, who was killed in World War II.

She leaves her daughters, Judie (William) Kiefer of Lincolnton, NC, Linda (Gary) Beatty of Huntington, IN; son, James (Rebecca) Howell of Stanley, NC; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and her niece, Sue Weaver of North Canton, OH.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with Fr. George R. Baum officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
