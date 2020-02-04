|
Margaret E. Ring
"Together Forever"
Age 87, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Rinard Mills, OH, on March 27, 1932, to the late Russel and Ada (McVey) Griffin. Margaret was a member of Northwest Church of Christ.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donavin in 2010; a daughter, Vicki Lynn Troyer; and a son, Jeff Ring; six sisters and two brothers. She is survived by a son-in-law, Marlin Troyer; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Heb (Twila) Griffin.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the Stier -
Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Minister Lance Lindenberger officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be beside her husband at Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 408 - 9th St. S.W., Suite 3400, Canton, Ohio 44707. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier - Israel Funeral Home, 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020