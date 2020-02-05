Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
MARGARET E. RING

MARGARET E. RING
Margaret E. Ring

Funeral services will be

11 a.m. Thursday in the Stier - Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Minister Lance Lindenberger officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be beside her husband at Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 408 - 9th St. S.W., Suite 3400, Canton, Ohio 44707. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneral

home.com

Stier - Israel Funeral Home, 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
