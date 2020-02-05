|
Margaret E. Ring
Funeral services will be
11 a.m. Thursday in the Stier - Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Minister Lance Lindenberger officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be beside her husband at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 408 - 9th St. S.W., Suite 3400, Canton, Ohio 44707. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stierisraelfuneral
home.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020