Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave.
North Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
MARGARET E. (PIERO) WALLIS


MARGARET E. (PIERO) WALLIS Obituary
Margaret E. (Piero) Wallis

1934-2019

Age 85, of Homestead FL, died Friday May 17, 2019, following an extended illness. Born and raised in Canton, OH she had lived in Florida for the past 60 years. She was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School, Cleveland St. John School of Nursing and retired as a registered nurse from St. Frances Hospital in Miami Beach, Fl. Growing up in Canton she was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and while living in Homestead she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Peggy is survived by her sons: Patrick (Angela) Wallis of Homestead, FL, James (Debra) Wallis of Joshua, TX; brothers: David (Judy) Piero of North Canton, Robert Piero of St Augustine, FL; sister, JoAnn Weber of Canton; sister-in-law, Judy Piero of Canton; granddaughter, Jaime Bradley; great-grandchildren: Nattalie, Aurora Hunter and dear friends Betty (Jim) Kelly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Piero.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday May 31st., at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2019
