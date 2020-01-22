|
|
Margaret Eileen Caldwell
age 84 of Massillon, Ohio was taken by God's angels to heaven on January 19, 2020 after a series of health problems. Margaret was born in Massillon, Ohio on July 6, 1935 to Charles and Margaret (Heckerthorn) Fenton. She graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1955 and spent over 50 years as a Sunday School Teacher and working in the nursery at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was a member of St. Paul's Snip and Stitch Club, the St. Paul's choir, and the Massillon Tigers Football Booster Club. Her legacy will be her faith in God, serving the church, love for her family, and being an avid Massillon Tiger Fan. She loved Cleveland and Ohio State sports, baking, sewing, quilting, crafts, music, and making homemade fudge. Margaret was a devoted caretaker to many family members her whole life.
She is preceded by her parents, her husband, Willis Caldwell, sisters, Anna Mae Sells and Joann Bucher, nieces, Cindy Richards and Jenny Bucher-Kull, and nephew, Edwin Richards, III. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Richards, niece, Mary (Larry) Krider, nephew, Charles (Janice) Richards, faithful dog Lola, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at Brookfield Cemetery. Special thanks to the compassionate and loving staff at Amherst Meadows, and Harbor Light Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon or Massillon Tigers Football Booster Club. Messages of comfort and support may be made to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020