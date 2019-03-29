|
|
Margaret Ellen Fry
98, of Surprise, Ariz., formerly of Atwood Lake, died, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Life Stream Complete Senior Living at Sunridge in Surprise, Ariz. She was born Dec. 23, 1920 in Canton, daughter of the late Charles and Ladena Hone Snyder. Margaret was a homemaker and was Presbyterian by faith. She lived in Atwood Lake with her husband and operated Fry Brothers Grocery store in Minerva for over 35 years until retiring to Sun City West, Ariz. Margaret was highly involved in her church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, sewing, reading and working crossword puzzles.
Her husband, Gordon Chester Fry, whom she married, Nov. 27, 1938, died, May 20, 1993. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn V. Penick of Yorkville, Ill; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Charles G. Fry and a grandson, Jeffrey Fry.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral on Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Columbiana Cemetery. View this obituary and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.
Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, 330-482-3621
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019