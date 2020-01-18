Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Margaret "Peggy" Fabian


1939 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Fabian Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Fabian

1/14/1939 – 1/16/2020

Survived by her children, Linda Burns, Joni Hoffman, and Robert Fabian; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home where friends may call one hour before the service. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Alex in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like memorials be made to her favorite charity- . . To share a memory or read the complete obituary, visit us at:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Jan. 18, 2020
