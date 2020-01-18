|
Margaret "Peggy" Fabian
1/14/1939 – 1/16/2020
Survived by her children, Linda Burns, Joni Hoffman, and Robert Fabian; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home where friends may call one hour before the service. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Alex in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like memorials be made to her favorite charity- . . To share a memory or read the complete obituary, visit us at:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Jan. 18, 2020