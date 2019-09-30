|
|
Margaret G. Sturm "Muggs"
Friends and family will be received Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. John R. Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Peace Cemetery in Hartville. Memorials may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708.
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 30, 2019