Margaret I. (Jones) Burwell
94 of Malvern, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in Centreville Village in Carrollton. She was born in Malvern, Ohio to Joseph and Annie (Masters) Jones on February 14, 1926. She was a 1944 graduate of Malvern High School. Upon graduation she joined the Cadet Nursing Corps during World War II and graduated from Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She retired as a RN Supervisor from Molly Stark Hospital's alcoholism and chemical dependency unit. She married her high school sweetheart Thomas H Burwell and celebrated 62 years of marriage before his death in 2010. She was a lifetime member of St Martin's Lutheran Church and most recently a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, both in Malvern.
Margaret is survived by her four children: Karyl (Tim) Stamm of Newton Falls, Kathi (Doug) Schmidt of Malvern, Thomas Brad (Barb) Burwell of Bolivar and Brian (Nancy) Burwell of Massillon; seven grandchildren, six great granddaughters and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two infant siblings, her parents, husband and brother Herbert Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, Ohio 44685-6227. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic private graveside services were held.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020