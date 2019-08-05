|
|
Margaret J. (Skolosh) Kolesar
"Together Again"
age 93, of Canton passed away Sat., Aug. 3rd, 2019. She was born July 13, 1926 in East Springfield, OH, the daughter of the late John and Barbara Skolosh. Margaret was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, St Joseph Rosary Altar Society and the First Catholic Slovak Lodge.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward S. Kolesar, Sr, on December 31, 2001; son, Edward S. Kolesar, Jr.; brothers Stephen and John Jr.; sisters Mary, Stella, and Ann; son-in-law Henry C. Woodring; infant great-grandson Logan Edward Woodring. Margaret is survived by daughter Margaret "Peg" Woodring of Canton; son Raymond (Shellie) Kolesar of North Lawrence; daughter-in-law Elinor Kolesar of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren, Bruce (Buffy) Woodring, Brian (Lori) Woodring, Lauren (Thomas) Eatinger, Aaron (Michelle) Kolesar, Beth (Mark) Grant, and Greg (Paige) Kolesar; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Margaret's family will receive friends from 9:00 to 9:50 prior to the Mass at the church. The family wishes to thank the staff of Canton Christian Home and Mercy Medical Center Hospice for their compassionate care of Margaret. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Canton Christian Home 2550 Cleveland Ave NW Canton 44708 or Mercy Development Foundation Hospice Memorial 132 Mercy Dr. NW Canton 44708. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019