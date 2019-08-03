Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET SHIMKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET J. SHIMKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET J. SHIMKO Obituary
Margaret J. Shimko

age 27, passed away July 30, 2019. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist for a Mass

of Christian Burial.

Friends may call Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society in Margaret's name. SEE SUNDAY EDITION

FOR FULL OBITUARY.

Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now