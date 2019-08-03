|
Margaret J. Shimko
age 27, passed away July 30, 2019. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist for a Mass
of Christian Burial.
Friends may call Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society in Margaret's name. SEE SUNDAY EDITION
FOR FULL OBITUARY.
Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019