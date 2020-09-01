Margaret "Peg" (Severn) JacobyAge 89, of Minerva, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born March 25, 1931 in Robertsville to Arthur Hasch and Ethel (Blackledge) (Hasch) Grim. She retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where she worked for 31 years, and is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church.She is preceded in death by her husbands, Forrest Severn and Harold Jacoby; son, Gary Severn; daughter-in-law, Verna Severn; sister, Betty Hickle; and stepfather, Robert Grim. She is survived by 2 sons, Randy Severn of Cambridge, Denny Severn of Malvern; sister, Judy (Kenneth) Davies of Minerva; brother, Jerry (Judy) Hasch of Minerva; 3 grandchildren; Randy, Roger and Felicia; and 3 great grandchildren.Informal calling hours will be Wednesday 6-8 pm at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. The family will not be present, but you are encouraged to pay your respects. A private family funeral will be held in East Lawn Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at:Gotschall Funeral Home, 330-868-4900