MARGARET "PEG" (SEVERN) JACOBY
1931 - 2020
Margaret "Peg" (Severn) Jacoby

Age 89, of Minerva, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born March 25, 1931 in Robertsville to Arthur Hasch and Ethel (Blackledge) (Hasch) Grim. She retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva where she worked for 31 years, and is a member of the Minerva First Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Forrest Severn and Harold Jacoby; son, Gary Severn; daughter-in-law, Verna Severn; sister, Betty Hickle; and stepfather, Robert Grim. She is survived by 2 sons, Randy Severn of Cambridge, Denny Severn of Malvern; sister, Judy (Kenneth) Davies of Minerva; brother, Jerry (Judy) Hasch of Minerva; 3 grandchildren; Randy, Roger and Felicia; and 3 great grandchildren.

Informal calling hours will be Wednesday 6-8 pm at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. The family will not be present, but you are encouraged to pay your respects. A private family funeral will be held in East Lawn Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

2 entries
August 31, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to Jerry and Judy and family. Jim and Dee Arnold
Delilah Arnold
Neighbor
August 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Sally (Rue) and Tom Davies
Acquaintance
