Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Margaret Jane Burnosky

Margaret Jane Burnosky Obituary
Margaret Jane Burnosky

age 82, of Canton, passed away Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23rd in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Monday evening from 6-8 pm, and Tuesday morning from 10-11 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, callers are encouraged to donate canned goods at the funeral home or make a monetary donation to the North Canton Church of Christ Food Giveaway, 1301 E Maple St, North Canton, OH 44720. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Canton Repository.
Published in The Repository on July 20, 2019
