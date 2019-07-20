|
Margaret Jane Burnosky
age 82, of Canton, passed away Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23rd in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Monday evening from 6-8 pm, and Tuesday morning from 10-11 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, callers are encouraged to donate canned goods at the funeral home or make a monetary donation to the North Canton Church of Christ Food Giveaway, 1301 E Maple St, North Canton, OH 44720. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Canton Repository.
Published in The Repository on July 20, 2019