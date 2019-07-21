|
|
Margaret Jane Burnosky
1937 - 2019
age 82, of Canton, passed away Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home. She was born June 24, 1937 in Shelbyville, KY to the late William and Dorothy (Stratton) Lee. Margaret worked at Sunset Hills Burial Park for more than 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Canton; Order of the Eastern Star, Legacy Chapter; Washington White Shrine, and was a lifetime member of DAV. Margaret was passionate about providing food for the hungry, and volunteered for years at various food banks throughout the community.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Margie) Bowling of North Canton, Bonnie (Tom) Spore of Bolivar, and Wayne (Heather) Burnosky of Belpre, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23rd in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Monday evening from 6-8 pm, and Tuesday morning from 10-11 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, callers are encouraged to donate canned goods at the funeral home or make a monetary donation to the North Canton Church of Christ Food Giveaway, 1301 E Maple St, North Canton, OH 44720.
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019